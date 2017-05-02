App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 02, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect double-digit growth in decorative segment in FY18: Kansai Nerolac

Kansai Nerolac reported earnings, it was an operationally strong performance. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, HM Bharuka, MD of the company spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

Company's topline has grown by 7 percent led by decorative paint and the company had a double digit growth in value and volume both in the decorative segment, he said.

Decorative paint segment saw a sharp recovery post-demonetisation compared to industrial paint segment, said Bharuka.

"Auto and industrial would be a subdued performance whereas for decorative, we expect a double-digit growth", he said.

For full interview, watch video...

