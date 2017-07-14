Expect 20% growth in FY18: Hatsun Agro

Hatsun Agro Product posted a steady set of earnings in first quarter ended June, as gross margins improved to 28 percent from 27 percent.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, RG Chandramogan, CMD of Hatsun Agro Product spoke about the results and his outlook for the company. “We are expecting 20 percent growth in FY18,” he said.For full discussion, watch video...
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.