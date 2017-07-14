App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 14, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect 20% growth in FY18: Hatsun Agro

Hatsun Agro posted a steady set of earnings in Q1 as gross margins improve to 28 percent from 27 percent. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, RG Chandramogan, CMD of Hatsun Agro Product spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

RG Chandramogan
RG Chandramogan
CMD | Hatsun Agro

Hatsun Agro Product posted a steady set of earnings in first quarter ended June, as gross margins improved to 28 percent from 27 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, RG Chandramogan, CMD of Hatsun Agro Product spoke about the results and his outlook for the company. “We are expecting 20 percent growth in FY18,” he said.

For full discussion, watch video...

tags #Hatsun Agro Product #Results Boardroom

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.