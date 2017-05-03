App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 03, 2017 06:03 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exide Q4 profit seen down at Rs 175 cr but revenue may grow 15%

Operating profit is seen rising 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 289 crore but margin may contract 90 basis points to 14.3 percent in Q4FY17.

Automotive battery manufacturer Exide Industries' fourth quarter profit is seen falling at Rs 175 crore compared with Rs 177.5 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue during the quarter is expected to grow 14.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,017 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Analysts expect another good quarter from Exide after stable performance in Q3. Revenue growth is expected due to strong growth in inverter segment.

Price increases taken in automotive segment of 4-6 percent over three months to pass on lead prices may further boost margin. Lead prices increased 7 percent QoQ, partially offset by price hikes of 4-6 percent over three months.

Margin may improve by 100 bps QoQ due to operating leverage. The company has been undertaking lot of cost reduction initiatives to boost margin. Rationalisation of warehouses and cut in dealer margin are some cost cutting initiatives taken by the company.

Operating profit is seen rising 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 289 crore but margin may contract 90 basis points to 14.3 percent in Q4FY17.

The stock rallied 17 percent in the last 6 months.

