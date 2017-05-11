App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 11, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exceptional loss drags Havells’ Q4 net to Rs 94.7 cr; revenues up 17% to Rs 1,831.5 crore

The company’s standalone revenue was up 16.8 percent at Rs 1,831.5 crore against Rs 1,568.4 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News

Dragged by an exceptional loss to the tune of Rs 76.8 crore, electric equipments maker Havells India posted 74 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 94.7 crore against Rs 365.7 crore posted during the previous year. A poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 had pegged the net profit at Rs 155 crore. The results, not factoring in the exceptional loss, came in line with estimates.

The company’s standalone revenue was up 16.8 percent at Rs 1,831.5 crore against Rs 1,568.4 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 3.6 percent at Rs 229.6 crore against Rs 227.1 crore in March 2016. Its EBITDA margin came at 13.4 percent against 15.2 percent year on year.

The company further informed that it will be divesting 20 percent stake in FML for Rs 238.9 crore. It also said that it will be divesting 100 percent stake in Havells Sylvania Thailand for Rs 11 crore.

