Eveready Industries Q4 net profit up 12% at Rs 10 cr

Battery maker Eveready Industries India today reported a 12.23 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 10.46 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.32 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Eveready Industries said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 320.95 crore, as against Rs 300.57 crore in the year ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 93.63 crore, compared to Rs 69.07 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal, up 35.55 per cent.

On the outlook, the company said: "Introduction of the GST in the near future is expected to have a positive impact on the economy, thereby augmenting demand, which will be beneficial to the company".

Shares of Eveready Industries closed 0.77 per cent up at Rs 322 on BSE.