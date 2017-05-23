App
Stocks
May 23, 2017 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essel Propack Q4 net profit rises 19% to 46 cr

Packaging firm Essel Propack today reported a 19.03 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 38.72 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 640.01 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 580.73 crore in the year ago period.

"FY17 was a year involving a number of internal as well as external happenings such as demonetisation in India, floating and devaluation of currency in Egypt," Essel Propack Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Goel said.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit at Rs 195.60 crore compared to Rs 173.12 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Essel Propack is a part of the USD 4.2 billion Essel Group and is the largest specialty packaging global company.

