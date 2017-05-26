Essar Shipping Q4 net loss widens to Rs 176.67 cr

Essar Shipping reported widening of its net consolidated loss at Rs 176.67 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The Essar Group firm had reported net loss at Rs 147.29 crore after tax during January-March of 2015-16 fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations declined to Rs 467.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 478.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the period rose to Rs 643.95 crore from Rs 619.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company closed 3.72 percent higher at Rs 30.70 per scrip on BSE.