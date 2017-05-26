App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 26, 2017 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essar Shipping Q4 net loss widens to Rs 176.67 cr

Essar Shipping reported widening of its net consolidated loss at Rs 176.67 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Essar Shipping Q4 net loss widens to Rs 176.67 cr

Essar Shipping reported widening of its net consolidated loss at Rs 176.67 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The Essar Group firm had reported net loss at Rs 147.29 crore after tax during January-March of 2015-16 fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations declined to Rs 467.86 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 478.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the period rose to Rs 643.95 crore from Rs 619.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company closed 3.72 percent higher at Rs 30.70 per scrip on BSE.

tags #Essar Shipping #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.