you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts Q4 profit rises over 3-fold, expects tractor industry to grow 13-15% in Q1

Escorts said the board of directors has re-appointed Nikhil Nanda as its Managing Director for 5 years.

Moneycontrol News

Tractor maker Escorts has reported spectacular performance in March quarter on better volumes. Profit during the quarter increased more than 3-fold to Rs 59.5 crore compared with Rs 18.4 crore in same quarter last year, driven by strong operational performance.

Revenue in Q4 surged 29.5 percent to Rs 1,044 crore from Rs 806 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal as its tractor volumes increased 26.7 percent YoY to 14,978 units.

Analysts expect bumper rabi crop to keep company's tractor sales strong while construction equipment and railways division is also expected to perform well going ahead.

Escorts said tractor industry is expected to grow by 13-15 percent in Q1FY18.

During the quarter, the company has one-time gain of Rs 14.7 crore against loss of Rs 11 crore in same quarter last year.

Operating profit shot up 70 percent year-on-year Rs 74.3 crore and margin expanded 180 basis points to 7.3 percent compared with corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Meanwhile, Escorts said the board of directors has re-appointed Nikhil Nanda as its Managing Director for 5 years.

At 14:36 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 681.05, up Rs 38.25, or 5.95 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

