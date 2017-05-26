App
May 26, 2017 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eros International Q4 net down 37% to Rs 31.67 crore

Eros International Media today reported 37.80 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31.

The firm had reported a net profit of Rs 50.92 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Eros International informed BSE.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review was down 29.12 percent to Rs 210.41 crore as against Rs 296.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The company's total expenses were down 33.17 percent to Rs 166.93 crore as against Rs 249.81 crore.

Eros International Media Managing Director Sunil Lulla said: "It is a matter of satisfaction that we have ended the fiscal year on a steady note despite the impact of demonetisation on theatrical revenues in H2 FY2017."

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Eros International's net profit stood at Rs 243.29 crore, up 0.50 percent, from Rs 242.07 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its total income for the fiscal stood at Rs 1,445.28 crore, down 11.09 percent, compared to Rs 1,625.70 crore in the previous year.

Shares of Eros International today settled 0.72 percent higher at Rs 224.80 apiece on BSE.

