Equitas Holdings Q4 profit seen down 25% to Rs 35 cr on higher operating expenses

Non-banking finance company Equitas Holdings' fourth quarter net profit is seen falling 24.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 35.2 crore due to higher operating expenses.

Net interest income during the quarter is expected to increase 26.7 percent to Rs 233.7 crore compared with Rs 184.4 crore in previous quarter.

Key things to watch out for:

Analysts say if assets under management growth comes above 45 percent, net interest margin above 11 percent and gross non-performing assets below 2.75 percent then that will be considered positive by the Street.

Collection trends in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka will also be closely watched.