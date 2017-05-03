Emami Q4 profit seen up 10% at Rs 88 cr, domestic volume growth may be 4-5%

FMCG company Emami is expected to report a 9.5 percent growth in fourth quarter profit at Rs 88 crore against Rs 80.4 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter may grow 6.5 percent to Rs 639 crore and domestic volume growth may be around 4-5 percent (against 0.2 percent in Q3FY17 and 6.5 percent in Q4FY16), according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit in Q4 is seen rising 4.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 193 crore but margin may shrink 40 basis points to 30.2 percent due to higher advertising spends & higher mentha prices.

Factors to watch out for:

Summer brands like Navratna Tel is likely to benefit from harsh summer.

Recovery in Kesh King sales would be closely watched.

High depreciation (Kesh King amortisation of Rs 60-65 crore) & interest cost may weigh in on profit.

International business (about 15 percent of total sales) may be impacted due to slowdown in the Middle East

Its power brands like Boroplus Antiseptic cream, Navratna Oil, Zandu Balm, Fair & Handsome contribute most to revenue (around 70-75 percent).