Emami Q4 net profit marginally up at Rs 83.32 cr

FMCG firm Emami Ltd reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.11 crore during the same period of last fiscal, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

The net sales stood at Rs 577.58 crore during the quarter under review, down 4.14 per cent as compared to Rs 602.53 crore in the last fiscal.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, the Kolkata-based company reported a 6.34 per cent decline in the consolidated net profit at Rs 340.01 crore as against Rs 363.06 crore in the last fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, Emami Ltd Director Mohan Goenka said: "This quarter, our domestic sales growth at 3 per cent has been relatively satisfactory which has taken the business growth up to 6 per cent in FY17.

He further said this year we have been successful to garner a direct reach of 7.3 lakh outlets from last year's network of 6.4 lakh outlets, which we target to scale up to a coverage of 8 lakh outlets by the end of next financial year.

The company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share having face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2016-17.

The company said brands like BoroPlus, Navratna, Kesh King and Balms performed well during the year.

Further, new launches such as Fair & Handsome Face Wash, 7 Oils in One and HE Deodorants continued to grow at a rapid pace, performed exceptionally well to make a strong impact in a cluttered market.

On International business, it said: "Globally, business environment continued to be volatile and challenging. Worsening geopolitical situation in overseas markets impacted the sales adversely".

Shares of the company ended 3.59 per cent up at Rs 1,109.30 on BSE.