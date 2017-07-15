EIH Q1 PAT may dip 81.2% to Rs 9.5 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Hotels sector. The brokerage house expects EIH to report net profit at 9.5 crore down 81.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 20.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 7.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 293.9 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 35.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 31.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 36.9 crore.

