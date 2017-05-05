App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 05, 2017 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors’ March quarter net profit jumps 33% at Rs 459.4 cr; announces dividend of Rs 100

Co posted EBITDA of Rs 584.7 crore, up 30.8 percent year on year, against Rs 446.9 crore during the March quarter last year

Moneycontrol News

Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors reported a 33.9 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 459.4 crore against Rs 343.1 crore during the same period last year. The number came in marginally higher than CNBC-TV18's estimate of Rs 451.6 crore.

The company’s consolidated total income rose 23.3 percent at Rs 2,132.5 crore against Rs 1,729 crore during the corresponding quarter.

Meanwhile, the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 30.8 percent at Rs 584.7 crore against RS 446.9 crore during March quarter last year. The channel’s poll pegged EBITDA at Rs 613 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 31 percent against 29.2 percent.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 100 per share.

“Royal Enfield has performed exceedingly well in the fourth quarter achieving record sales and profits. The Himalayan has been well received in India and with it we are creating a full new segment in the country. In April 2017, Royal Enfield opened a direct distribution subsidiary in Brazil, as well as our first exclusive store in Sao Paulo. With this, Royal Enfield now has 25 exclusive stores in its international markets,” its CEO, Siddhartha Lal said in a statement.

