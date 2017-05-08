Eicher Motors gains post strong Q4 results; brokerages remain upbeat

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Eicher Motors gained over 4 percent intraday on Monday as investors bet on the stock post its Q4 results that were declared on Friday.

The Royal Enfield maker reported a 33.9 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 459.4 crore against Rs 343.1 crore during the same period last year. Meanwhile, its consolidated total income rose 23.3 percent at Rs 2,132.5 crore against Rs 1,729 crore during the corresponding quarter in the last year.

Brokerage houses too were upbeat on the stock on the back of its March quarter performance. They largely remain positive on Royal Enfield’s volume growth after its third unit starts operations in August.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 30,402

Motilal Oswal highlighted news flow from the management’s concall and highlighted the order booking in top 20 cities that was growing over 15 percent along with a price increase of 3 percent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

It upgraded the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for FY18 and FY19 by 4 and 8 percent, respectively as it factors in better than estimated performance of VECV.

Brokerage: Systematix | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 31,250

Systematix too bets on volume growth for the company going forward. “With the new capacity coming by August 2017, Eicher Motors is set to experience further volume growth, which is also triggered by the new global mid-size bike launch expected in late calendar year 2017,” it said in a report.

Furthermore, it believes that the heritage brand status, consumers’ brand ownership pleasure and perfect pricing, among others, will complement domestic volumes of Royal Enfield significantly.

“The market share gain in VECV too will be visible post BS-VI norms as pricing or cost gaps to leaders will reduce significantly,” the report added.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 25,651

The brokerage house believes that visibility of volume growth is high and expects Eicher Motors to gain share in new cities. It also raised volume target growth for Royal Enfield by over 3 percent after the start of its third unit in August.

The EBITDA margin was likely to remain steady at 7.6 percent/8.6 percent over FY18-19. However, it expects a slowdown in M&HCV cycle in FY18.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 29,000

Based on the outperformance of volume growth in motorcycles, Deutsche Bank chose to upgrade the stock. The increase in target price reflects a valuation re-rating to 27 times of FY19 estimated PE. It also lifted the earnings per share (EPS) forecast by 5-9 Having said that, a lower than expected ramp up in motorcycle volumes is a key risk to the stock.

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA observed that the slight beat in the March quarter results was driven by a better CV margin, while Royal Enfield’s numbers were broadly in line. It observed that Royal Enfield will start its third plant in August and is targeting production of 8.25 lakh units for FY18.

Royal Enfield will run at full utilization on expanded capacity for the next two years, it said. Volume forecast for Royal Enfield was raised by the firm, but has cut volume estimates for VECV due to the sharp slowdown in CVs.

The stock gained over 3 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 2.41 percent. At 10:56 hrs, Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 26,525.00, up Rs 687.55, or 2.66 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 26,999.00.