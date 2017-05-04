App
May 04, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Eicher Motors may see 38% rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 452 cr: Poll

Royal Enfield maker could post an increase of 25 percent in revenues at Rs 1,925.4 crore against Rs 1,532.2 crore

Eicher Motors may see 38% rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 452 cr: Poll

Moneycontrol News

Royal Enfield manufacturer Eicher Motors is likely to post 38 percent rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 451.6 crore against Rs 327 crore posted during the same period last year, according to an analysts' poll conducted by CNBC-TV18.

The company is expected to post an increase of 37 percent in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 613 crore against Rs 447 crore posted a year ago.

The revenue could come in 25 percent higher at Rs 1,925.4 crore against Rs 1,532.2 crore.

Meanwhile, operating profit margin (OPM) could come in at 31.8 percent against 29.1 percent year-on-year.

Here’s what you can watch out from the results

Analysts polled by the channel expect a strong quarter for the company and saw it being unaffected by cash crunch or inventory discounting due to BS-III ban.

On the performance of Royal Enfield, it saw demand being very strong, with average waiting period at 2-3 months on most bikes. The bike’s Q4 volumes increased 20 percent YoY to 1.78 lakh units against 1.48 lakh units.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicles also performed well during the quarter, with volumes rising 11.5 percent YoY at 17,341 units against 15,552 units. These volumes could have risen due to pre-buying before BS-IV implementation.

Going forward, analysts expect upward margin trajectory to continue due to price hikes taken in January. These will also offset cost pressure and a full impact is expected in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

