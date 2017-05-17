Edelweiss Financial Q4 net rises 40% to Rs 170 cr
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121.75 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2015-16.
Edelweiss Financial Services today reported a 39.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 170.03 crore for the March quarter.
Total revenue of the company rose by 26.99 per cent to Rs 1,937.58 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,525.71 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Edelweiss Financial Services also said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share.Stock of the company was trading 4.45 per cent down at Rs 181.35 on BSE.