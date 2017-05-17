Edelweiss Financial Q4 net rises 40% to Rs 170 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services today reported a 39.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 170.03 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121.75 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2015-16.

Total revenue of the company rose by 26.99 per cent to Rs 1,937.58 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,525.71 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Edelweiss Financial Services also said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share.

Stock of the company was trading 4.45 per cent down at Rs 181.35 on BSE.