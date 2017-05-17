App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 17, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Edelweiss Financial Q4 net rises 40% to Rs 170 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121.75 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2015-16.

Edelweiss Financial Q4 net rises 40% to Rs 170 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services today reported a 39.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 170.03 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121.75 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2015-16.

Total revenue of the company rose by 26.99 per cent to Rs 1,937.58 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,525.71 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Edelweiss Financial Services also said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share.

Stock of the company was trading 4.45 per cent down at Rs 181.35 on BSE.

tags #earnings #Edelweiss Financial Services #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.