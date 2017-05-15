Dr Reddy's Labs Q4: Analysts see hope in US biz recovery, reduced regulatory concerns

Moneycontrol News

Investors’ optimism on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was visible on Monday as the stock soared nearly 3 percent intraday. Brokerages too cheered some aspects of its earnings that aided the scrip.

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories said profit for March quarter rose 175.4 percent to Rs 337.6 crore compared with Rs 122.6 crore in same quarter last year. The low base in year-ago quarter supported bottomline. Profit in Q4FY16 had impacted due to writedowns of Rs 400 crore on account of Venezuela. Revenue during the quarter fell 4.8 percent to Rs 3,611.9 crore compared with Rs 3,795 crore YoY.

Brokerages such as CLSA, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were all upbeat on the pharmaceutical company’s performance and the risks to it from the US drug regulator.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the analysis of the company’s result by some major brokerage firms.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,280

The brokerage house sees signs of recovery in the company’s US launches and FDA compliance.

“We expect Dr Reddy’s to gain from its launches over the last six months and certain limited competition launches in 2HFY18 should drive an earnings growth recovery,” CLSA said in its report. It expects seven new launches through last fiscal to have full impact in FY18.

Though it has lowered its earnings per share (EPS) estimates and lowered target price from Rs 3,620, the risk reward for the stock is favourable at its current valuation.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Upgrade to Hold | Target: Rs 2,609

The global research firm upgraded the stock to hold from sell on the back of limited impact of regulatory risks and improved visibility of product launches in US.

“We believe the current visibility of approvals in second half of this fiscal and the next fiscal leaves limited scope for earnings disappointment,” it said in a report. It cut sales and earnings forecasts for FY18/FY19 to factor in higher competition in the base business in the US.

The key downside risks for the stock are escalation of USFDA regulatory issues, slower product approvals in US, and slower market growth in India. Meanwhile, key upside risks are faster-than-expected resolution of warning letters, higher-than-expected market growth in India, and faster-than-expected growth in the PSAI business.

Brokerage: JPMorgan Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 3,400

The brokerage highlighted that the pharma major maintained expectations of improving launch momentum in FY18 (10+ launches) with confidence in launch pipeline better than previous quarters.

“Overall, we could see sentiment bottoming out on the stock with improvement in approvals key for earnings visibility and stock re-rating. News flow related to status of other facilities could also be near-term triggers for the stock,” it said in its report.

JPMorgan believes that a recovery in gross margin will depend on improving new launches to offset price erosion.

While base business pressure is likely to continue into FY18 (~13%), we believe recovery in gross margin will depend on improving new launches to offset price erosion. “A recovery in EM business should also support gross margin over the next few quarters,” it added.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 2,600

The brokerage expects revenue to pick up from the first quarter of this fiscal after it launched Vitorin, a drug to reduce bad cholesterol. Moreover, the company expects 10-15 ANDA launches in FY18.

Despite intact long term fundamentals, the stock will remain range bound in the near term due to regulatory concerns, it said. “We value the company at 10-15% discount to peers, due to added regulatory uncertainty related to Duvvada and Bachupalli,” the brokerage house said in its report.

Brokerage: Edelweiss | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 2,660

Edelweiss said that the company expects to launch over 10 US products in the current fiscal including the launch of its cholesterol drug.

On regulatory concerns, it said, “While Warning Letter at Miryalguda and Srikakulam could get resolved, recent re-audit of Duvvuda’s oncology facility has led to serious Form 483 observations, entailing escalation risks. We expect the base business to remain under pressure, unless there are key launches of Copaxone and Nuvaring built in estimates,” it said in its report.

The stock gained over 3.5 percent in the past three days. At 12:58 hrs, it was quoting at Rs 2,665.00, up Rs 80.30, or 3.11 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,668.85 and an intraday low of Rs 2,594.65.