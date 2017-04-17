Dr. Lal Pathlabs Q4 PAT seen up 30.8% to Rs 40.4 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Dr. Lal Pathlabs to report net profit at 40.4 crore up 30.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 16.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 229.9 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 29.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 12.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 61 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.