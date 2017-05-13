App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 13, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit declines by 10%

The company's full year PAT increased from Rs 133.2 crore to Rs 155.2 crore, an increase of 16.5 per cent. The PAT numbers are not strictly comparable for Q4 as previous year had an ESOP reversal of Rs 3.5 crore in Q4, a company statement said.

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit declines by 10%

Dr Lal PathLabs, provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services, today announced 10 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 31.2 crore in Q4FY17 from Rs 34.6 crore in Q4 FY16 mainly on account of the impact of ESOP reversals in Q4FY16.

The company's full year PAT increased from Rs 133.2 crore to Rs 155.2 crore, an increase of 16.5 per cent. The PAT numbers are not strictly comparable for Q4 as previous year had an ESOP reversal of Rs 3.5 crore in Q4, a company statement said.

Operating revenue increased by 11.2 per cent in Q4 FY17 to Rs 219.9 crore as against Rs 197.7 crore in the previous year same quarter. Full year FY17 revenue grew at 15.3 per cent to Rs 912.4 crore, it said.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.70 per share of Rs 10 each for FY 17. This was in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.30 paid earlier.

tags #Dr Lal PathLabs #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.