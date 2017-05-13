Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit declines by 10%

Dr Lal PathLabs, provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services, today announced 10 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 31.2 crore in Q4FY17 from Rs 34.6 crore in Q4 FY16 mainly on account of the impact of ESOP reversals in Q4FY16.

The company's full year PAT increased from Rs 133.2 crore to Rs 155.2 crore, an increase of 16.5 per cent. The PAT numbers are not strictly comparable for Q4 as previous year had an ESOP reversal of Rs 3.5 crore in Q4, a company statement said.

Operating revenue increased by 11.2 per cent in Q4 FY17 to Rs 219.9 crore as against Rs 197.7 crore in the previous year same quarter. Full year FY17 revenue grew at 15.3 per cent to Rs 912.4 crore, it said.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.70 per share of Rs 10 each for FY 17. This was in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.30 paid earlier.