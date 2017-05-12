Dr Lal PathLabs posts Q4 net profit at Rs 31 cr

Diagnostic chain Dr Lal PathLabs today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.99 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.44 crore for the corresponding month last year, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 226.04 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 203.88 crore in the same period last fiscal.

For the entire fiscal, the diagnostic chain reported a profit after tax of Rs 154.20 crore. It had posted Rs 132.19 crore PAT in the 2015-16 fiscal.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.70 per share of Rs 10 each for FY2016-17 in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.30 paid earlier.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs closed at Rs 900, down 6.60 per cent on BSE.