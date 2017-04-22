DLF Q4 PAT may dip 40.9% to Rs 60 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects DLF to report net profit at 60 crore down 40.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 25.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1740 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 12.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 770 crore.

