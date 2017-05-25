App
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

DLF Q4 net profit seen up 12% at Rs 149 crore: Poll

The revenue of the company is seen down 3 percent at Rs 2272 crore, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

DLF Q4 net profit seen up 12% at Rs 149 crore: Poll

Real estate firm DLF will announce its March quarter (Q4FY17) earnings on Friday. The company is expected to report 12.2 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 149 crore.

The revenue of the company is seen down 3 percent at Rs 2,272 crore, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) could be 13 percent higher at Rs 995 crore while the margin could soar 660 bps at 44 percent.

What to expect in this quarter?

Gurgaon market has seen better sales this quarter, which will reflect in DLF sales too

Marginal recovery in NCR market to lead to higher sales Q-o-Q

Cancellations of old projects and increase in debt beyond Rs 600 crore/quarter remain concerns

Announcement on completion of DLF cyber city stake sale is key to watch

High interest burden continues to erode profitability

In Q3, interest costs rose to Rs 759 crore, up 13 percent, Q-o-Q

Interest cost forms almost 40 percent of overall sales

