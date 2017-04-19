Dish TV Q4 PAT may dip 38.5% to Rs 16.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Dish TV to report net profit at 16.4 crore down 38.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.8 percent Q-o-Q (down 5.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 754 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.2 percent Q-o-Q (down 6.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 244.1 crore.

