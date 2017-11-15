App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 14, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dilip Buildcon Q2 profit jumps manifold to Rs 115 crore

The company's profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 6.96 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

PTI
 
 
Construction firm Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said its standalone profit soared manifold to Rs 115.60 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 6.96 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,584.92 crore in the period under review from Rs 919.84 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the Bhopal-based company said in a BSE filing.

However, the expenses during July-September this year also shot up to Rs 1,475.11 crore from Rs 910.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company today ended 1.73 percent lower at Rs 857.35 apiece on BSE.

