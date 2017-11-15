Dilip Buildcon Q2 profit falls 5.7% to Rs 115.6 cr

Construction firm Dilip Buildcon today said its standalone profit fell by 5.74 percent to Rs 115.60 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 122.64 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income also fell to Rs 1,584.92 crore in the period under review compared with Rs 1,666.74 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the Bhopal-based company said in a BSE filing.

However, the expenses during July-September 2017 were at Rs 1,475.11 crore as against Rs 1,539.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company today ended 1.73 percent lower at Rs 857.35 apiece on BSE.