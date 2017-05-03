DHFL sees disbursement growth at 18-20%; to focus on retail home loans.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Harshil Mehta, CEO, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) spoke about the results and outlook for the company.

He said that they have covered the demonetisation shortfall with regards to disbursements in Q4 and expect disbursement growth rate to be 18-20 percent going ahead.

On net interest margins, he said they will maintain them between 3 and 3.1 percent. He expects the assets under management (AUM) to be at Rs 1 lakh crore by FY18.

"Our loan against property and SME book has been kept in the range of 18-20 percent and now at the year-end we are at 20 percent. Going forward, we believe it would be around same range with focus more on the individual retail home loans," he added.