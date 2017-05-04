App
Stocks
May 04, 2017
May 04, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance net up 21% at Rs 61 cr in FY17

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance has reported an increase of 21 percent in its net profit at Rs 61.4 crore for last the fiscal ended March 31, 2017.

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance has reported an increase of 21 percent in its net profit at Rs 61.4 crore for last the fiscal ended March 31, 2017.

The life insurer had made a net profit of Rs 50.8 crore in preceding fiscal, it said in a statement.

The company's new business premium during 2016-17 grew by 20 percent to Rs 874 crore from Rs 727 crore year ago.

"During the year, DPLI has delivered a strong performance across all metrics of quality, customer centricity, growth and profitability," Anoop Pabby, Managing Director and CEO, DHFL Pramercia Life Insurance (DPLI) said in a statement.

Among other business metrics, its gross written premium rose to Rs 1,142 crore during the fiscal, up 24 percent from Rs 920 crore a year ago.

The asset under management (AUM) increased by 31 percent to Rs 2,707 crore, from Rs 2,072 crore.

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance is a joint-venture between between DHFL Investments Ltd and US based Prudential International Insurance Holdings Ltd (PIIH).

DPLI protects over 1.2 crore lives through a network of 102 branch offices across India.

tags #DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance #earnings #Results

