Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit up 5% at Rs 52 cr

Dhanuka Agritech today posted 5.41 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 52.81 crore for the quarter ended September of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.10 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell marginally to Rs 349.75 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal compared with Rs 358.51 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Managing Director M K Dhanuka said: "Our growth is slow than expected, due to GST and non-favourable agro-climatic conditions.

However, for the rest of the quarters, the company is hopeful of registering more growth by improving the product mix, ongoing branding initiatives and launch of new products, he said.

Shares of the company rose 0.99 per cent to close at Rs 649.10 apiece on the BSE today.