App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 13, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit up 5% at Rs 52 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.10 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dhanuka Agritech today posted 5.41 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 52.81 crore for the quarter ended September of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.10 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell marginally to Rs 349.75 crore in the July-September period of the current fiscal compared with Rs 358.51 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Managing Director M K Dhanuka said: "Our growth is slow than expected, due to GST and non-favourable agro-climatic conditions.

However, for the rest of the quarters, the company is hopeful of registering more growth by improving the product mix, ongoing branding initiatives and launch of new products, he said.

Shares of the company rose 0.99 per cent to close at Rs 649.10 apiece on the BSE today.

tags #BSE #Dhanuka Agritech #earnings #Results

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.