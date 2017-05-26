Dhampur Sugars Q4 profit falls marginally at Rs 107.27 cr

Dhampur Sugars Ltd reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 107.27 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.

Its net profit stood at Rs 111.82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 753.39 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 544.57 crore in the year-ago period.

During the last fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 236.69 crore from Rs 25.88 crore in the previous year.

Total income from operations increased to Rs 2,583.67 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal from Rs 2,233.01 crore in the previous year.

The board approved appointment of Nalin Kumar Gupta as chief financial officer and Aparna Goel as company secretary of the company.

It recommended dividend at 35 per cent on equity shares (Rs 3.50 per share of Rs 10 each), subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting.