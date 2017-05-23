Den Networks posts Q4 net loss at Rs 60.55 cr

Broadcasting and cable TV service provider Den Networks reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 60.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted consolidated net loss of Rs 210.30 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Den Networks said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations was up 18.74 per cent to Rs 328.69 crore during the period under review as against Rs 276.81 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Den Networks' total expenses was down 10.35 per cent to Rs 344.21 crore as against Rs 383.99 crore.

Cable TV distribution network clocked a revenue of Rs 295.32 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 241.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Broadband business had revenue of Rs 21.84 crore as against Rs 14.99 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Den Networks' net loss narrowed down to Rs 189.57 crore. It stood at Rs 431.30 crore in the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations for the fiscal stood at Rs 1,198.26 crore, up 19.12 per cent, compared to Rs 1,005.87 crore in the previous year.