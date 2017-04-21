App
Apr 21, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Apr 21, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Deficit in zinc to continue but at lower pace, says Hindustan Zinc CEO

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sunil Duggal, CEO of Hindustan Zinc spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sunil Duggal, CEO of Hindustan Zinc spoke about fourth quarter results and outlook for the company.

The company on Thursday posted stellar set of numbers for January-March quarter as its profit grew by 42 percent in Q4 to Rs 3,057 crore against Rs 2,147.2 crore during the same quarter last year. It reported a 72.4 percent jump in its total income at Rs 7,237 crore against Rs 4,197.6 crore YoY, while its operating profit rose to Rs 4,215 crore against Rs 2,049 crore during March quarter last year.

Duggal said that even if some mines start, there will be deficit of 0.2-0.3 million tonne both in concentrate and a similar number for finished goods too. He expects the LME prices to be around USD 2,800 to 3000 per tonne, said Duggal.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

