DCM Shriram Industries posts Q4 net profit at Rs 24.19 cr

May 23, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Its net profit stood at Rs 23.98 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

DCM Shriram Industries today reported a marginal increase in standalone net profit at Rs 24.19 crore during the fourth quarter ended March, on better performance of its sugar, chemical and plastic businesses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 23.98 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total revenues increased to Rs 375.64 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 from Rs 335.68 crore in the same period last year.

However, the company's expenses remained higher at Rs 349.40 crore in the said period.

For the FY17, DCM Shriram Industries' consolidated net profit jumped more than three-fold to Rs 122.12 crore as compared to Rs 34.08 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased to Rs 1,506.08 crore in the 2016- 17 fiscal from Rs 1,226.73 crore in the previous year.

The company is engaged in the business of sugar, chemical and industrial fibres.

