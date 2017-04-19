Dalmia Bharat Q4 PAT seen up 96.6% to Rs 70.2 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Dalmia Bharat to report net profit at 70.2 crore up 96.6% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.3 percent Q-o-Q (down 5.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2053 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 11.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 443.9 crore.

