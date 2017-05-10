Dalmia Bharat Q4 net shoots up 94% to Rs 184 crore

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, manufacturer of Dalmia Cement, today reported a steep jump of 94.16 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 184.05 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 94.79 crore in January-March a year-ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,504.68 crore, up 15.29 per cent from Rs 2,172.37 crore of the same quarter last fiscal.

Dalmia Bharat's total expense grew 13.20 per cent to Rs 2,232.24 crore, from the earlier Rs 1,971.84 crore.

For the entire 2016-17, Dalmia Bharat's net profit jumped 81.46 per cent to Rs 344.80 crore as against Rs 190.01 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its total income for 2016-17 increased 15.42 per cent to Rs 8,646.88 crore compared to Rs 7,491.64 crore a year ago.

"The company delivered strong performance amid challenging market conditions. Sales volume for the year was up 20 per cent yoy, led by focused marketing efforts. Our market share in South and North-East India improved significantly," the company said in a statement.

The stock today settled at Rs 2,368.15 on the BSE, down 1.73 per cent.