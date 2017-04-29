App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 29, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Dabur Q4 profit seen up 3% but margin may shrink; volume growth likely at 2-3%

Operating profit is likely to fall 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 407 crore and margin may contract by 90 basis points to 20 percent in the quarter gone by.

Dabur Q4 profit seen up 3% but margin may shrink; volume growth likely at 2-3%

FMCG major Dabur India is expected to report March quarter profit at Rs 342 crore, a growth of 3.2 percent over Rs 331.5 crore reported in year-ago period.

Revenue during the quarter is seen rising 2.3 percent to Rs 2,030 crore compared with Rs 1,984 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Operating profit is likely to fall 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 407 crore and margin may contract by 90 basis points to 20 percent in the quarter gone by.

Analysts expect domestic volume growth to grow at around 2-3 percent.

Factors to watch out for:

International business (around 30 percent of total revenue) may suffer due to pressure in Middle East

Update on competition: Patanjali products have been competing with 60 percent of Dabur products, analysts say, adding even Colgate has launched Cibaca Vedshakti at 30 percent lower price than Patanjali.

tags #Dabur India #Result Poll

