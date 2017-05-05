App
May 05, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
May 05, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

D-Mart operator up 4% ahead of earnings: Revenue, same store sales growth key to watch out

Important key points in earnings to watch out for would be its revenue growth, same-store-sales growth and margin.

The stock price of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of retail chain D-Mart, hit a record high of Rs 814, up 5.3 percent intraday Friday ahead of its first quarterly earnings due on May 6. The stock settled at Rs 803.25, up 3.93 percent on the BSE.

The Street will closely watch its March quarter earnings, especially after bumper listing on March 21. The stock shot up 172 percent from its issue price of Rs 299 and gained more than 30 percent from listing price of Rs 600.

Important key points in earnings to watch out for would be its revenue growth, same-store-sales growth and margin. Analysts say the company is unlikely to disappoint given strong financial history.

