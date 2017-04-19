D B Corp Q4 PAT may dip 40.7% to Rs 70 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects D B Corp to report net profit at 70 crore down 40.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 11.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 8.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 5570 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 35.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 12.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 127.9 crore.

