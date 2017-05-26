Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Q4 net profit at Rs 86 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical today reported a 29.77 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 86.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.61 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (CGCEL) said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,076.15 crore as against Rs 1,001.63 crore in the year ago period, up 7.43 percent.

CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said: "Having managed the demonetisation challenge, our priority was to switch back to the normal operating mode with minimum disruption."

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 290.69 crore compared to Rs 105.19 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Net sales during the fiscal stood at Rs 3,975.90 crore as against Rs 1,811.68 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year 2016-17.

Shares of CGCEL closed 2.88 percent higher at Rs 224.80 apiece on BSE.