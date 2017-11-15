Cox & Kings Q2 net profit surges over two-fold to Rs 202 cr

Tour and travel firm Cox & Kings said its consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 202.24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 84.02 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

The company's total income from operations, however, declined to Rs 1,600.59 crore for the second quarter, as against Rs 2,575.34 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Cox & Kings said in a regulatory filing.

Cox and Kings Group CEO Peter Kerkar said all company verticals reported strong organic top line growth during the quarter.