you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 28, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coromandel International Q4 profit up 56% at Rs 144 cr

Coromandel International today reported 56 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 144.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Coromandel International Q4 profit up 56% at Rs 144 cr

Coromandel International today reported 56 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 144.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Its net profit stood at Rs 92.4 core in the year ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, fell to Rs 2,302.37 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 3,058.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the last fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 476.96 crore compared to Rs 357.44 crore in 2015-16.

The total income, however, declined to Rs 10,249.91 crore in the 2016-17 from Rs 11,700.31 crore in the previous financial year.

Coromandel International

