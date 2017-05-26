Container Corporation Q4 net profit up 9.63% at Rs 335 cr

State-run Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has posted a 9.63 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 335.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 306.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, CONCOR said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income decreased to Rs 1,617.15 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,663.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

The firm's total expenses were at Rs 1,153.84 crore in the January-March quarter, down 5 per cent, from Rs 1,218.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading 4.14 per cent up at Rs 1,206.05 on BSE.