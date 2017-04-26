App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 26, 2017 01:46 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Company proactively looking for acquisitions, says Nucleus Software MD

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishnu R Dusad, MD & CEO of Nucleus Software Exports spoke about the results and the latest happenings in the company.

Nucleus Software trades at fresh 52-week high on two reasons. One, tax credit has boosted the company's profits and second, there is a buyback in store as a reward to the shareholders.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishnu R Dusad, MD & CEO of Nucleus Software Exports spoke about the results, the impact of demonetisation and the outlook going forward.

The company is a beneficiary of demonetisation. However, the benefit of demonetisation will pan out over long-term, said Dusad.

With the current cash in the book at around Rs 481 crore the company is proactively looking at acquisitions, he said.

On the buyback front, he said promoters will not be participating in it. However, promoter stake is likely to increase to 65 percent if the buyback is successful, said Dusad.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Nucleus Software Exports #Results Boardroom

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.