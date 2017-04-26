Company proactively looking for acquisitions, says Nucleus Software MD

Nucleus Software trades at fresh 52-week high on two reasons. One, tax credit has boosted the company's profits and second, there is a buyback in store as a reward to the shareholders.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishnu R Dusad, MD & CEO of Nucleus Software Exports spoke about the results, the impact of demonetisation and the outlook going forward.

The company is a beneficiary of demonetisation. However, the benefit of demonetisation will pan out over long-term, said Dusad.

With the current cash in the book at around Rs 481 crore the company is proactively looking at acquisitions, he said.

On the buyback front, he said promoters will not be participating in it. However, promoter stake is likely to increase to 65 percent if the buyback is successful, said Dusad.