Coal India Q4 PAT seen up 39.4% to Rs 4020 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Coal India to report net profit at 4020 crore up 39.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 3.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 21500 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 61.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 6400 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.