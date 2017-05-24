Clariant Q4 net dips by 15.70% at 10.2 crore

Specialty chemicals producer Clariant Chemicals (India) today reported 15.70 per cent decline in net profit during the quarter ended March 31, at Rs 10.2 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company's net stood at Rs 12.1 crore during the last quarter of 2015-16, Clariant Chemicals (India) said in a release issued here.

The net sales of the company was flat at Rs 263.1 crore against Rs 263.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

The company continues to focus on raw material and cost management, targeting new markets and introducing innovative products in its drive for sustainable growth, the release added.

Clariant Chemicals (India)'s Profit from operations grew to Rs 27.6 crore for the 12 months ended March 31, compared to Rs 14.3 crore in FY16.

Net sales of the company stood at Rs 1,019.9 crore against in FY17, compared to Rs 1,188.13 crore for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2016.

The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share (250 per cent).