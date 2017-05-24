Cipla Q4: Net profit seen at Rs 346.8 crore, revenues could rise to Rs 3,790 crore: Poll

Moneycontrol News

Pharmaceutical major, Cipla, is likely to post March quarter net profit of Rs 346.8 crore against Rs 80.8 crore posted during the same period last year, according to a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18. The profit surge is on the back of lower base. The consolidated financials for the company includes other operating income.

Revenue for the company could be higher by 16 percent at Rs 3,790 crore against Rs 3,266.5 crore posted during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation could come in at Rs 675.4 crore, while its operating margin is seen at 17.8 percent.

Among other key developments could include total debt reduction to Rs 4,613 crore from Rs 4,693 crore during the previous quarter.

Watch out for:

• Revenue growth led by export formulations as well as integration of US acquisitions Invagen + Exelan

• Export formulations likely to grow up to 20% YoY on the back of continued progress in the US

• Estimates are sales of around $105 million in the quarter from the US

• Watch for impact of demonetisation on domestic business. Sales could be flat quarter on quarter.

• Margins to be aided by lower material costs, staff costs YoY R&D likely to remain stable