you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 28, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cholamandalam Investment Q4 profit seen up 6% at Rs 204 cr

Key things to watch out for would be collection efficiency, net interest margin and asset quality.

Cholamandalam Investment Q4 profit seen up 6% at Rs 204 cr

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company's fourth quarter profit is seen rising 6.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 204.4 crore and net interest income may increase 8.6 percent to Rs 651 crore, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for would be collection efficiency, net interest margin and asset quality.

Analysts say if net interest margin comes above 8.2 percent (against 8.4 percent in Q3) and gross non-performing assets below 4 percent (3.8 percent) then that will be considered positive.

