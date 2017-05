DCM Shriram posted a good set of earnings in Q4 as margins improved drastically with the sugar business showing solid growth.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ajay Shriram, Chairman & Senior MD of DCM Shriram spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

He expects sugar and chlor-alkali business to do well in FY18. However, agri-related business will depend on monsoon, he added.