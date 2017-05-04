App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 04, 2017 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 net profit up 8% at Rs 32 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.80 crore during the same period last fiscal, Cera Sanitaryware said in a BSE filing.

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 net profit up 8% at Rs 32 cr

Cera Sanitaryware today reported a 8.3 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 32.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.80 crore during the same period last fiscal, Cera Sanitaryware said in a BSE filing.

The firm's net sales rose 12.83 per cent to Rs 311.24 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 275.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 97.33 crore compared with Rs 83.46 crore a year ago.

Cera Sanitaryware also announced the re-appointment of Vikram Somany as the chairman and managing director for five years with effect from July 1, 2017. The appointment is subject to shareholders' approval.

In a separate filing, the company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Shares of the company were trading 1.04 per cent lower at Rs 3,039 apiece on BSE.

tags #BSE #Cera Sanitaryware #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.