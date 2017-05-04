Cera Sanitaryware Q4 net profit up 8% at Rs 32 cr

Cera Sanitaryware today reported a 8.3 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 32.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.80 crore during the same period last fiscal, Cera Sanitaryware said in a BSE filing.

The firm's net sales rose 12.83 per cent to Rs 311.24 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 275.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 97.33 crore compared with Rs 83.46 crore a year ago.

Cera Sanitaryware also announced the re-appointment of Vikram Somany as the chairman and managing director for five years with effect from July 1, 2017. The appointment is subject to shareholders' approval.

In a separate filing, the company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Shares of the company were trading 1.04 per cent lower at Rs 3,039 apiece on BSE.