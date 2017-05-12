Century Textiles Q4 net profit at Rs 36.83 cr

Century Textiles and Industries Ltd today posted a net profit of Rs 36.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2017.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Century Textiles said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations was at Rs 2,353.50 crore, up 4.28 per cent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,256.83 crore for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Century Textiles' total expenses were at Rs 2,314.42 crore, up 2.06 per cent, as against Rs 2,267.67 crore.

Revenue from cement segment was up 2.35 per cent to Rs 1,230.41 crore as against Rs 1,202.06 crore in the year-ago period, while earnings from textiles cable were up 2.22 per cent to Rs 454.38 crore as compared to Rs 444.48 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2017, Century Textiles's net profit was at Rs 104.99 crore. In FY'16, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 95 crore.

Its total income from operations in 2016-17 was down 0.81 per cent to Rs 8,729.16 crore as compared to Rs 8,800.59 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Century Textiles and Industries informed BSE that its board in a meeting held today has recommended 55 per cent dividend, which is Rs 5.50 on equity shares of Rs 10 for FY'17.

Shares of the company were trading 0.99 per cent down at Rs 1,186.05 on BSE.